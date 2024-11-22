India and Guyana: Strengthening Ties through Culture, Cuisine, and Cricket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the robust ties between India and Guyana during a community event in the Caribbean nation, highlighting shared foundations in culture, cuisine, and cricket. He praised the Indo-Guyanese community for their contributions to Guyana's development and acknowledged their distinct cultural integration.

Modi's address underscored the longstanding relationship between the countries, rooted in a shared history of struggles for freedom and democratic values. He outlined mutual aspirations for growth and a commitment to sustainable development, weaving a future of collaboration across sectors like energy, agriculture, and technology.

His visit, marking the first by an Indian head of state in over five decades, aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and highlighted India's inclusive growth journey. Modi's recognition by receiving Guyana's Order of Excellence echoed the deep cultural and historical connections cherished by the 3 lakh-strong Indo-Guyanese community.

