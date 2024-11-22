Left Menu

Unlocking the Ancient Secrets: How Rajan Hooda Solved the Pyramid Enigma

Indian-American Rajan Hooda, PhD, has unveiled a revolutionary theory detailing how the Egyptian pyramids were constructed. His 'L Notch Ramp' theory refutes previous beliefs, offering a unique, efficient method that leaves no trace, explaining why the mystery endured for 4,500 years.

Updated: 22-11-2024 11:19 IST
Rajan Hooda, a distinguished Indian-American researcher, has brought forward a ground-breaking theory resolving the age-old mystery of the Egyptian pyramids' construction. His paper introduces the 'L Notch Ramp' methodology, offering unprecedented insights into this ancient engineering marvel.

The theory demolishes prior assumptions about exterior and interior ramps, instead proposing a cut-out notch strategy within the pyramid's structural footprint. This technique facilitated the transportation of stones, layer by layer, solving logistical challenges that left no visible clues for posterity.

Hooda's findings reveal that smaller stones used at the upper levels resulted from design concessions necessitated by the 'L Notch Ramp' approach. This newly recognized 'Conjoint Solution' provides irrefutable proof of the construction method, marking a significant leap in Egyptology.

