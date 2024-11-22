Left Menu

Actor Withdraws Allegations Citing Lack of Government Support

A female actor in Kerala has withdrawn her sexual abuse allegations against several male actors, citing lack of support and protection from the state government. She voiced frustration over the government's carelessness and demanded justice, highlighting her innocence in a POCSO case filed against her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A female actor has withdrawn her sexual abuse complaints against several male actors, including CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh and Jayasurya, citing a lack of support and protection from the Kerala government.

The actor criticized the state government's alleged carelessness, leading to her mental exhaustion and decision not to pursue the cases further. She expressed frustration over being implicated in a POCSO case after filing complaints against actors like Maniyanpilla Raju and Idavela Babu.

Her allegations surfaced following the Justice Hema Committee report, which uncovered harassment in the Malayalam film industry, prompting calls for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

