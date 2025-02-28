Summoned to Justice: Yediyurappa Faces New Court Orders in POCSO Case

A special court has summoned veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa alongside three other individuals in connection with a POCSO Act case. The court's directive, issued on Friday, demands their appearance on March 15.

This development arises as the court took fresh cognisance of charges submitted by the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against the 82-year-old former chief minister. The High Court had earlier, on February 7, instructed the special court to re-evaluate and make decisions based on the CID's concluding report.

The case traces back to allegations made by a woman, whose daughter was allegedly assaulted by Yediyurappa in February last year. The ensuing charge sheet implicates Yediyurappa and others of bribery to deter witness reports, invoking various sections of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code. The mother, unfortunately, passed away in May due to lung cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)