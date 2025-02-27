Gym Trainer Convicted in POCSO Case in West Bengal

In a significant ruling, the POCSO court in West Bengal's Nadia district declared a gym trainer guilty of raping a 14-year-old minor girl in 2021. The verdict was handed down on Thursday.

The sentence for the crime is set to be delivered on Friday, highlighting a crucial moment in the case.

The conviction came after the prosecution successfully demonstrated that the accused lured the girl to his gym and committed the crime. The family reported the incident, leading to the trainer's arrest and a subsequent trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)