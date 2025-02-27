Left Menu

Gym Trainer Convicted in POCSO Case in West Bengal

A POCSO court in Nadia, West Bengal, found a gym trainer guilty of raping a minor girl in 2021. The crime will be sentenced on Friday. The trainer lured the girl to his gym and raped her. Following a complaint, the accused was arrested and tried successfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:24 IST
Gym Trainer Convicted in POCSO Case in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the POCSO court in West Bengal's Nadia district declared a gym trainer guilty of raping a 14-year-old minor girl in 2021. The verdict was handed down on Thursday.

The sentence for the crime is set to be delivered on Friday, highlighting a crucial moment in the case.

The conviction came after the prosecution successfully demonstrated that the accused lured the girl to his gym and committed the crime. The family reported the incident, leading to the trainer's arrest and a subsequent trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025