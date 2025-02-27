Gym Trainer Convicted in POCSO Case in West Bengal
A POCSO court in Nadia, West Bengal, found a gym trainer guilty of raping a minor girl in 2021. The crime will be sentenced on Friday. The trainer lured the girl to his gym and raped her. Following a complaint, the accused was arrested and tried successfully.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, the POCSO court in West Bengal's Nadia district declared a gym trainer guilty of raping a 14-year-old minor girl in 2021. The verdict was handed down on Thursday.
The sentence for the crime is set to be delivered on Friday, highlighting a crucial moment in the case.
The conviction came after the prosecution successfully demonstrated that the accused lured the girl to his gym and committed the crime. The family reported the incident, leading to the trainer's arrest and a subsequent trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- POCSO
- court
- West Bengal
- Nadia
- gym trainer
- minor girl
- rape
- Ranaghat
- Nichu Bazar
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alabama Pushes for Death Penalty in Child Rape Cases
Challenging Marital Rape Exception in India's Legal System
Teen's Horrific Ordeal: Family Members Accused of Rape and Forced Abortion
Infamous Duo Nabbed in Disturbing Child Rape Case
Marriage Alters Course of 17-Year Kidnapping and Rape Case in Thane