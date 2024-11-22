Left Menu

Hollywood Meets Bollywood: Chuck Russell's Cinematic Aspirations

Renowned Hollywood director Chuck Russell, famous for films like 'The Mask' and 'The Scorpion King', seeks to collaborate with Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Russell has previously worked on the Hindi film 'Junglee'. He reflects on his journey, love for diverse talents, and experiences in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:50 IST
Hollywood Meets Bollywood: Chuck Russell's Cinematic Aspirations
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting cross-continental cinematic ambition, celebrated Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell reveals his desire to forge creative collaborations with Indian film icons Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Known for directing international blockbusters like 'The Mask' and 'The Scorpion King', Russell has already ventured into the Hindi film industry with the 2019 film 'Junglee'.

Russell, who attended a masterclass during the Film Bazaar 2024, spoke about his enthusiasm for Indian cinema. 'I enjoy working with different cultures and fresh talent. India offers a completely new canvas for me and I'm eager to learn,' said the director in an interview. He praised the recent Indian film 'RRR' and shared fond memories of filming 'The Mask'.

A seasoned director with a penchant for both comedy and horror, Russell discussed the challenges and artistry in directing these genres. He believes horror films provide a cathartic escape from the world's troubles, offering moments of exhilaration and emotional release. 'It's an endorphin rush, an experience that momentarily takes you away from reality,' he reflected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024