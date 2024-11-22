The K Factor: Celebrating Five Decades of Kavita Krishnamurti

Playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam is slated to celebrate five decades in the music industry with a unique concert titled 'The K Factor'. Known for her enchanting voice and immense versatility, Kavita has recorded over 28,000 songs, solidifying her place as a cherished figure in Indian music.

The concert promises to be a grand showcase of Kavita's extensive repertoire, with performances spanning various genres, notably Bollywood. Attendees will enjoy exclusive video projections that reveal the stories and memories of prominent figures in Indian entertainment.

Esteemed artists and composers such as Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Pyarelal Sharma, AR Rahman, and Javed Akhtar will recount their personal experiences working with Kavita, adding an intimate dimension to this star-studded homage. The event will feature some of her most beloved Hindi cinema songs like 'Koi Mil Gaya' and 'Aaj Main Upar'.

