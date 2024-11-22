Left Menu

The K Factor: Celebrating Five Decades of Kavita Krishnamurti

Celebrated playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam will mark her fifty years in music with a special concert titled 'The K Factor'. The event will highlight her vast musical repertoire, including collaborations with renowned artists and composers, offering a heartfelt tribute to her illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:31 IST
Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam
  • India

Playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam is slated to celebrate five decades in the music industry with a unique concert titled 'The K Factor'. Known for her enchanting voice and immense versatility, Kavita has recorded over 28,000 songs, solidifying her place as a cherished figure in Indian music.

The concert promises to be a grand showcase of Kavita's extensive repertoire, with performances spanning various genres, notably Bollywood. Attendees will enjoy exclusive video projections that reveal the stories and memories of prominent figures in Indian entertainment.

Esteemed artists and composers such as Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Pyarelal Sharma, AR Rahman, and Javed Akhtar will recount their personal experiences working with Kavita, adding an intimate dimension to this star-studded homage. The event will feature some of her most beloved Hindi cinema songs like 'Koi Mil Gaya' and 'Aaj Main Upar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

