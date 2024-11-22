Left Menu

Unveiling the Shadows: Crime Literature Festival of India Returns

The Crime Literature Festival of India is set to captivate audiences in Dehradun from November 29 to December 1. Featuring renowned figures such as filmmaker Prakash Jha and writer S Hussain Zaidi, the event delves into crime literature, cinema, and social issues, celebrating the creativity and insight of experts and youth alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:51 IST
Unveiling the Shadows: Crime Literature Festival of India Returns
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Literature Festival of India is making its return to Dehradun from November 29 to December 1, promising three days of engaging discourse and exploration into crime literature and cinema. This year, the festival will be hosted at the Hyatt Centric, aiming to offer a comprehensive look at crime-related themes.

Notable figures such as filmmaker Prakash Jha, famed for films like 'Gangaajal' and 'Rajneeti,' and crime writer S Hussain Zaidi, known for works like 'Black Friday,' are set to speak. Former police officials and authors will share their personal experiences and insights into law enforcement and storytelling.

The event will honor Surendra Mohan Pathak with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his profound influence on Hindi crime literature. Additionally, budding writers and filmmakers will have their talents celebrated, highlighting the blend of expertise and youthful innovation at the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024