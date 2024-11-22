Unveiling the Shadows: Crime Literature Festival of India Returns

The Crime Literature Festival of India is making its return to Dehradun from November 29 to December 1, promising three days of engaging discourse and exploration into crime literature and cinema. This year, the festival will be hosted at the Hyatt Centric, aiming to offer a comprehensive look at crime-related themes.

Notable figures such as filmmaker Prakash Jha, famed for films like 'Gangaajal' and 'Rajneeti,' and crime writer S Hussain Zaidi, known for works like 'Black Friday,' are set to speak. Former police officials and authors will share their personal experiences and insights into law enforcement and storytelling.

The event will honor Surendra Mohan Pathak with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his profound influence on Hindi crime literature. Additionally, budding writers and filmmakers will have their talents celebrated, highlighting the blend of expertise and youthful innovation at the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)