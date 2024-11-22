Pankaj Tripathi Appointed Ambassador for Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024

Pankaj Tripathi, a renowned actor, has been appointed as the festival ambassador for the prestigious Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024, marking a significant honor in his career. The event is the largest international theatre festival in Northeast India, running from Friday to December 5, and aims to celebrate Arunachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage and creative talents.

Tripathi, celebrated for his roles in productions such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Mirzapur,' hails from Belsand village, Bihar. He has become one of India's most acclaimed actors known for his versatility. Attending the festival with his wife, Mridula, Tripathi expressed his deep connection to theatre as it was pivotal to his career development.

The actor stressed the festival's role in honoring both traditional and contemporary performing arts, welcoming worldwide collaboration. He highlighted the unique blend of Arunachal's oral folklore and modern theatre practices, emphasizing theatre's profound ability to connect people and promote understanding across cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)