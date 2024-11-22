Poonch Link-Up Day: Celebrating Resilience and Unity

The Indian Army celebrated the 77th anniversary of Poonch Link-Up Day with over 5,000 veterans and a series of vibrant events in Poonch. This day marks a historic 1948 military operation that ended the isolation of Poonch during the first Indo-Pak war.

General Officer Commanding, 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, described the event as a testament to the courage and unyielding spirit shared by the people of Poonch and the Army. The celebrations included sports competitions across football, cricket, hockey, and volleyball, witnessing enthusiastic participation.

Cultural performances featuring traditional folk dances and poetry highlighted Poonch's rich heritage. Additionally, the local Army unit resolved pension anomalies for veterans, emphasizing its commitment to serving those who once served the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)