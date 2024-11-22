Today's Entertainment Highlights: Streaming, Film Tributes, and K-pop's Environmental Impact
Comcast is spinning off cable networks for a streaming-focused future. Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins. Illinois reverses Jussie Smollett's conviction. Jude Law discusses 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.' Maurizio Cattelan's expensive banana art provokes value debate. K-pop CDs spark plastic waste criticism.
Comcast plans to spin off a significant portion of its NBCUniversal cable TV networks, including MSNBC and CNBC, as it shifts focus to streaming growth. The newly separated company, housing entertainment and news channels like USA Network and Oxygen, will be publicly traded.
The Western film 'Rust,' featuring Alec Baldwin, premiered at a Polish festival, honoring cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died in an on-set accident involving Baldwin three years ago. Director Joel Souza expressed relief and hopes for audiences to appreciate the tribute.
In legal news, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned Jussie Smollett's conviction for filing a false hate crime report. The court sided with Smollett's defense, citing a previous agreement that should have prevented a second round of charges against the former 'Empire' star.
(With inputs from agencies.)
