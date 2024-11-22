Bhagam Bhag Returns: Sequel Set to Hit Screens After 18 Years

After nearly two decades, the comedy classic 'Bhagam Bhag' is making a comeback with a sequel planned for 2025. Originally released in 2006, the film holds a nostalgic place in audiences' hearts, and anticipation for 'Bhagam Bhag 2' is running high.

Under the direction of Priyadarshan, the original movie boasted an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal, along with Lara Dutta and Rajpal Yadav. The sequel is being produced by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions, who recently acquired the rights alongside Shemaroo Entertainment. Varde has also been developing the script for the upcoming project.

Sarita Ashwin Varde, expressing the team's dedication to the project, stated that a film as special as 'Bhagam Bhag' demanded a sequel that could match its original charm. CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment, Hiren Gada, shared the excitement, emphasizing their commitment to continue the comedic legacy. While the film's cast and storyline remain under wraps, producers assure fans that the sequel will be 'madder, crazier and funnier' than ever before, with production set to commence in mid-2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)