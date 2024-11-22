Celebrating Three Centuries of Revered Maratha Queen Ahilyabai Holkar
A grand celebration in Lucknow is set to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Known for her ideal rule and temple revamps, her legacy will be honored by the RSS. The event aims to inspire the new generation by showcasing her life and values.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to celebrate history and inspire the younger generation, the tri-centenary of Maratha queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's birth will be commemorated in Lucknow on November 24. The event, organized by the Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Trishatabdi Samaroh Samiti, falls under the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's initiatives.
Ahilyabai Holkar is revered in history for her notable contributions to rebuilding temples across India and leading an ideal rule in Malwa. Her wisdom and strength, exemplified by her leadership after personal tragedies, left an indelible mark in Indian history.
The event aims to bring attention to her life and legacy, particularly her temple restorations and leadership, highlighted by descendants like Uday Raje Holkar. With the support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the celebrations are promised to be grand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Accuses BJP-RSS of Threatening Ambedkar's Constitution
It is fight of ideology between INDIA bloc and BJP-RSS; Constitution under attack, we are trying to protect it: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand.
Congress wants to protect Constitution of India, BJP-RSS hell-bent to destroy it, claims Rahul Gandhi in Jamshedpur.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns of Looming Global Conflict
BJP-RSS playing politics to divide India on the basis of caste, religion and language, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Jamshedpur.