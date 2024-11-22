Celebrating Three Centuries of Revered Maratha Queen Ahilyabai Holkar

In an effort to celebrate history and inspire the younger generation, the tri-centenary of Maratha queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's birth will be commemorated in Lucknow on November 24. The event, organized by the Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Trishatabdi Samaroh Samiti, falls under the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's initiatives.

Ahilyabai Holkar is revered in history for her notable contributions to rebuilding temples across India and leading an ideal rule in Malwa. Her wisdom and strength, exemplified by her leadership after personal tragedies, left an indelible mark in Indian history.

The event aims to bring attention to her life and legacy, particularly her temple restorations and leadership, highlighted by descendants like Uday Raje Holkar. With the support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the celebrations are promised to be grand.

(With inputs from agencies.)