Sequel to Star-Studded Action Comedy 'Wolfs' Axed, Jon Watts Confirms

The sequel to the popular action comedy 'Wolfs', directed by Jon Watts and featuring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, has officially been cancelled. This revelation was confirmed by Watts in an interview after Collider reported the news, according to Variety. The film had initially promised a wide theatrical release.

During the promotion of his 'Star Wars' series 'Skeleton Crew', filmmaker Watts revealed uncertainty about his upcoming projects, stating, "I don't know what I'm directing next, and I don't think there's going to be a 'Wolfs' sequel." Previously, Apple had announced a change in its release strategy for 'Wolfs', opting for a limited theatrical engagement followed by an Apple TV+ debut, despite originally planning for a larger cinematic rollout.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who were both slated to reprise their roles, attended a promotional event in Venice, fueling anticipation. However, Clooney humorously described the working dynamic with Pitt as "a disaster," emphasizing their longstanding friendship. Additionally, Clooney addressed speculation about their salaries, dismissing a New York Times article's claims as exaggerations, warning of potential industry repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)