Green Tribunal Orders Cleanup of Stadium After Dosanjh Concert

The National Green Tribunal has issued a directive for the immediate cleanup of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium following a chaotic aftermath from last month's Diljit Dosanjh concert. The stadium's running track was left cluttered with trash, causing severe disruptions.

The tribunal acted on its own after reviewing a news report, citing violations of Solid Waste Management Rules and the Environment Protection Act. Athletes attempted cleanup efforts, but the extent of the damage was overwhelming. The venue's track closure has impacted athlete training schedules.

The tribunal ordered the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to restore the stadium to its former state within two weeks, emphasizing the need for swift action. Sports Authority of India noted over 70,000 attendees at the concert, which exacerbated the littering problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)