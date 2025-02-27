Pentagon's Social Media Cleanup Sparks Controversy Amid DEI Scrutiny

The Trump administration's directive for the Pentagon to overhaul its social media presence is causing turmoil as officials work to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) content. The mandate has been met with confusion, leaving military personnel scrambling to comply while maintaining operational focus.

A memo requiring the removal of DEI-related posts by March 5 demands extensive manpower. The directive includes evaluating decades of content for DEI markers, challenging officials to meet deadlines without compromising military operations. The controversial order aims to align with Trump's vision of a 'color-blind' military.

Missteps in execution, such as the erroneous removal of Tuskegee Airmen videos, have led to criticism. The situation exposes tensions between policy and practicality as the Pentagon navigates presidential directives against the backdrop of military readiness.

