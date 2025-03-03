Left Menu

Revolutionizing River Cleanup: 'Muther's Magic Bag' Debuts at Maha Kumbh Mela

Professor Muthukumaran of NIT Trichy has unveiled 'Muther's Magic Bag,' an innovative eco-friendly waste collection system for water bodies that doesn't require electricity. The system debuts at the Maha Kumbh Mela, aiming to efficiently collect trash and water hyacinths, thereby promoting sustainable waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:51 IST
Volunteers equipped with Muther's Magic Bags participate in a cleanup drive at the Maha Kumbh Mela.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering effort towards efficient waste management, Professor Muthukumaran of NIT Trichy has developed a groundbreaking system known as 'Muther's Magic Bag.' This innovative solution, crafted by the Head of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, is designed to collect floating trash from water bodies without the aid of electricity or pumps.

The eco-friendly device operates passively, collecting waste upon contact with water. It's set to revolutionize cleanup efforts at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where Muthukumaran's team plans to deploy 1,000 units. The Magic Bag's ease of replaceability and lack of external power requirements make it a cost-effective and sustainable option for maintaining clean water bodies.

Muthukumaran emphasized the bag's versatility in collecting not only plastic waste but also water hyacinths, offering a sustainable way to process them into value-added products. Attached to boats, these bags can handle large-scale cleaning with minimal manpower. As the Maha Kumbh Mela expects over 66 crore pilgrims, the deployment of Muther's Magic Bag marks a substantial step towards cleaner rivers, lakes, and coastal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

