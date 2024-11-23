Naga Chaitanya's 24th Film: An Exciting Mythical Adventure
Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has announced his 24th feature film, partnering with director Karthik Varma Dandu. Known for hits like 'Premam' and 'Love Story', Chaitanya revealed the project on his birthday, promising thrilling mythical elements. The film will be produced by SVCC and Sukumar Writings.
Telugu cinema star Naga Chaitanya revealed his upcoming 24th film, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, through a social media announcement on his birthday.
Chaitanya, celebrated for films including 'Premam' and 'Love Story', promised a thrilling narrative with mythical elements in this new venture.
The production is supported by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, known for their successful track records, ensuring high expectations for this cinematic offering.
