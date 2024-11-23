Naga Chaitanya's 24th Film: An Exciting Mythical Adventure

Telugu cinema star Naga Chaitanya revealed his upcoming 24th film, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, through a social media announcement on his birthday.

Chaitanya, celebrated for films including 'Premam' and 'Love Story', promised a thrilling narrative with mythical elements in this new venture.

The production is supported by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, known for their successful track records, ensuring high expectations for this cinematic offering.

