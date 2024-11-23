Sudha Murty: Beyond Instant Fame – Cultivating Curiosity and Endurance
Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty emphasizes the unsustainability of seeking instant fame and wealth. Speaking to graduates, she urged them to adopt curiosity, learn from failures, and act ethically. Murty highlighted the importance of creativity, technology, and helping others as guiding principles for a fulfilling life.
Renowned philanthropist and author Sudha Murty, addressing a gathering at a university event, cautioned against the unsustainable pursuit of instant fame and wealth among today's youth. She urged graduates to cultivate curiosity, learn from mistakes, and navigate life ethically and legally.
Murty pointed out the pitfalls of equating life with a touchscreen, fueled by ease and instant gratification. She advised students that true success demands years of effort and encouraged them to strengthen both mind and body, devoid of dependence on online validations.
Highlighting the role of creativity and imagination in personal growth, Murty called for a balance between embracing technological prowess and maintaining personal connections, particularly with less privileged sections of society. Emphasizing hard work over shortcuts, she advocated helping others as a source of immense happiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
