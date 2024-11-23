Left Menu

Literature: The Powerhouse of Human Empowerment

President Droupadi Murmu highlights literature's role in empowering society, emphasizing its historical influence and importance. She underscores the need for children's literature and commends Gulzar for his contributions. While warning against intellectual arrogance, Murmu stresses that genuine literature reflects humanity's experiences and enriches societal values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:14 IST
Literature: The Powerhouse of Human Empowerment
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the transformative power of literature in shaping society at an event on Saturday. According to her, literature has been a constant force in India's cultural evolution, transcending time from epic tales like the Ramayana and Mahabharata to today's contemporary works.

Murmu pointed out that literature thrives when it stays genuine to the emotions of its people rather than treating societal experiences as mere resources. "Where there is intellectual pomposity and prejudice, there is no literature," she specified, urging a deeper connection with humanity. The president was speaking at the 'Sahitya Aaj Tak' literary festival, reiterating literature's crucial role in molding human values.

President Murmu also called for the enrichment of children's literature and praised iconic poet Gulzar for his lifelong dedication to the arts. She presented awards at the festival, noting how awarded works reflect India's rich cultural tapestry, bridging past and present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024