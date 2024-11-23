Literature: The Powerhouse of Human Empowerment

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the transformative power of literature in shaping society at an event on Saturday. According to her, literature has been a constant force in India's cultural evolution, transcending time from epic tales like the Ramayana and Mahabharata to today's contemporary works.

Murmu pointed out that literature thrives when it stays genuine to the emotions of its people rather than treating societal experiences as mere resources. "Where there is intellectual pomposity and prejudice, there is no literature," she specified, urging a deeper connection with humanity. The president was speaking at the 'Sahitya Aaj Tak' literary festival, reiterating literature's crucial role in molding human values.

President Murmu also called for the enrichment of children's literature and praised iconic poet Gulzar for his lifelong dedication to the arts. She presented awards at the festival, noting how awarded works reflect India's rich cultural tapestry, bridging past and present.

(With inputs from agencies.)