The Great Kindergarten Shoe Heist: Busted by a Mischievous Weasel
A kindergarten in Fukuoka, Japan, was relieved to discover that a series of shoe thefts was the work of a weasel, not a human. The animal targeted lightweight indoor shoes, creating a playful mystery that was solved with security cameras. Protective nets now secure the shoes.
Authorities in Fukuoka, Japan, were on the lookout for a suspected shoe thief at a local kindergarten, only to discover that the true culprit was a weasel. Security footage revealed the furry creature scurrying away with a child's shoe, putting parents' fears of a disturbed shoe fetishist to rest.
The school had initially reported the missing footwear, all lightweight slip-ons used indoors, after multiple shoes vanished mysteriously. The weasel, known for its habit of stashing items, had taken 15 shoes before three security cameras captured its antics on November 12.
School director Yoshihide Saito expressed relief at the revelation, and children enjoyed the amusing footage. Though the lost shoes remain missing, new nets have been installed over cubbyholes to prevent further escapades by the shoe-loving weasel, which remains at large.
