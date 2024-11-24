Left Menu

The Great Kindergarten Shoe Heist: Busted by a Mischievous Weasel

A kindergarten in Fukuoka, Japan, was relieved to discover that a series of shoe thefts was the work of a weasel, not a human. The animal targeted lightweight indoor shoes, creating a playful mystery that was solved with security cameras. Protective nets now secure the shoes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-11-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 06:23 IST
The Great Kindergarten Shoe Heist: Busted by a Mischievous Weasel
  • Country:
  • Japan

Authorities in Fukuoka, Japan, were on the lookout for a suspected shoe thief at a local kindergarten, only to discover that the true culprit was a weasel. Security footage revealed the furry creature scurrying away with a child's shoe, putting parents' fears of a disturbed shoe fetishist to rest.

The school had initially reported the missing footwear, all lightweight slip-ons used indoors, after multiple shoes vanished mysteriously. The weasel, known for its habit of stashing items, had taken 15 shoes before three security cameras captured its antics on November 12.

School director Yoshihide Saito expressed relief at the revelation, and children enjoyed the amusing footage. Though the lost shoes remain missing, new nets have been installed over cubbyholes to prevent further escapades by the shoe-loving weasel, which remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024