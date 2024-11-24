Entertainment Highlights: Combs, 'Wicked,' and 'Moana 2'

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs continues his wait behind bars as a judge deliberates over a $50-million bail bid. Combs has been in Brooklyn jail for 10 weeks, and a decision on his potential home detention is expected promptly, following a lengthy Manhattan court hearing on Friday.

In a significant box-office showdown, the films 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' have jointly grossed $25.7 million in early screenings across the U.S. and Canada. Universal Pictures' 'Wicked' adaptation alone accounted for $19.2 million, creating buzz reminiscent of the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon.

International film accolades highlight Chinese productions, as the Golden Horse awards in Taiwan honor films about COVID and same-sex romance, unrestricted by China's censorship. Meanwhile, Italy watches with concern over the arrest of Italian-Egyptian porn actor Elanain Sherif in Cairo, given past tensions following the unsolved murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Egypt.

Netflix sees a surge in its stock value following the much-publicized boxing event featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, marking the biggest weekly gain since January. The company's shares touched near-record highs after a consistent week of rises since the November 15th fight.

Contemporary art takes center stage as Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's provocative 'Comedian'—a banana duct-taped to a wall—sells for $6.2 million. The piece drew considerable attention again at Sotheby's auction, as discussed in a recent interview with Cattelan.

British actor Jonathan Bailey embraces a return to his theatrical roots with his role in the 'Wicked' movie, a project connecting him to his love for singing and dancing. The 'Bridgerton' star highlights the significance of returning to foundational passions in his career.

The premiere of 'Moana 2' in Oahu, Hawaii pays tribute to Pacific Islander heritage, celebrating the evolving journey of Disney's popular character. Auliʻi Cravalho continues to voice Moana, capturing her growth and cultural journey since the first film.

