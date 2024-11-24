Left Menu

Legacy of Toxicity: Bhopal Gas Tragedy's Lingering Impact

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which occurred 40 years ago, caused generations-long health issues for those exposed to poisonous gases. Dr. D K Satpathy shared insights on the catastrophe's legacy, stressing the persistent effects on offspring and questioning halted research efforts. Survivors' organizations marked the anniversary with memorial events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:29 IST
Forty years on, the Bhopal Gas Tragedy continues to haunt the city and its survivors. A former forensic doctor has shed light on the persistent effects of the disaster, revealing that the next generations of survivors still carry the burden of the toxic gases released.

Dr. D K Satpathy, who oversaw numerous post-mortems in the aftermath, explained at a recent survivor event that Union Carbide, responsible for the gas leak, had denied claims regarding transmission of toxins to unborn children. However, tests contradicted their reassurances, showing the presence of poisons in both mothers and their wombs.

On the 40th anniversary, survivor groups emphasized ongoing corporate crimes related to industrial pollution. Events, including a poster exhibition and an anniversary rally, underscored the global impact of such tragedies and the need for vigilance against corporate negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

