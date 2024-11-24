Odisha: India's Emerging Growth Engine, Says Modi

In a strong assertion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's eastern region, particularly Odisha, as the nation's growth engine, a stark contrast to its previous backward classification. He made these comments during the 'Odisha Parba' event, emphasizing increased investments under the new government in Odisha.

The Prime Minister highlighted Odisha's role in promoting India's religious and cultural treasures and noted a tripling of the state's budget in the past decade. This increased allocation is intended to boost Odisha's socio-economic development across various sectors.

Modi also pointed out Odisha's strategic advantages, advocating for the state's urbanization and its role as a trade hub. He emphasized Odisha's rich architectural heritage, citing famous temples, and the vast potential for expanding Odisha's seafood industry to global markets.

