Odisha: India's Emerging Growth Engine, Says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that India's eastern region, particularly Odisha, is a key growth engine for the country, reversing its former backward status. With increased investments and budget allocations, the government highlights Odisha's cultural heritage and strategic location as catalysts for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:24 IST
In a strong assertion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's eastern region, particularly Odisha, as the nation's growth engine, a stark contrast to its previous backward classification. He made these comments during the 'Odisha Parba' event, emphasizing increased investments under the new government in Odisha.

The Prime Minister highlighted Odisha's role in promoting India's religious and cultural treasures and noted a tripling of the state's budget in the past decade. This increased allocation is intended to boost Odisha's socio-economic development across various sectors.

Modi also pointed out Odisha's strategic advantages, advocating for the state's urbanization and its role as a trade hub. He emphasized Odisha's rich architectural heritage, citing famous temples, and the vast potential for expanding Odisha's seafood industry to global markets.

