Crafting a Global Legacy: Jammu and Kashmir Ushers in a New Era of Artisanal Excellence

Jammu and Kashmir, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is set to transform into a global craft hub with the World Craft Council (WCC)'s collaboration. The initiative aims to boost the region's artisanal heritage, economic growth, and skill transfer to younger generations, celebrating Kashmir's rich craft legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged with the World Craft Council (WCC) delegates, emphasizing the potential of the region's rich handicrafts to unlock economic growth. This collaboration could position Kashmir as a global center for artisans, preserving traditional skills and creating long-term revenue streams.

During the meeting, an agreement was announced to establish a world craft hub and international crafts museum in Srinagar. Abdullah highlighted the crucial role of handicrafts in maintaining cultural identity and boosting economic growth, particularly in rural areas. He expressed optimism about the WCC's involvement in making the craft sector sustainable.

The WCC's 60th anniversary celebrations in New Delhi and Srinagar emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's significance in global crafts, with a notable increase in exports and the development of initiatives like skill development schemes and GI certifications to protect Kashmiri crafts. The involvement of artisans from Central Asia is expected to foster cross-cultural exchanges and revitalize lost techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

