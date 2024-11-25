Left Menu

DUSU Election Results: The Race for Delhi University's Student Leadership

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results are being counted after a two-month delay. The main contenders include ABVP, NSUI, and the Left alliance, each vying for key leadership positions. Currently, ABVP holds most positions, while NSUI holds the vice-president's post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 09:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After a two-month delay, the vote counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections commenced at North Campus on Monday. The delay stemmed from a Delhi High Court order requiring the cleanup of defacement caused during the campaign.

Twenty-one candidates are competing for four panel posts, including president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary. Prominent contenders are from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left-aligned All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The race for president is tightly contested between ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary, NSUI's Rounak Khatri, and AISA's Saavy Gupta. ABVP currently dominates by holding the president, joint secretary, and secretary positions, while NSUI holds the vice-presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

