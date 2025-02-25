Left Menu

Hunter Paisami's Three-Week Ban for Dangerous Tackle

Hunter Paisami, Queensland center, received a three-week ban for a high tackle during a match against Moana Pasifika. A judiciary panel maintained the red card, restricting him from upcoming games. Completion of a tackle education program may shorten the ban for an earlier return.

Updated: 25-02-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 06:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Queensland centre Hunter Paisami has been handed a three-week ban following a dangerous tackle during the Reds' victory over Moana Pasifika at the weekend. The Wallabies midfielder received a red card for his high tackle on Lalomilo Lalomilo, who was making a dive towards the try-line.

The judiciary panel confirmed the red card decision and imposed a ban covering matches against Western Force, Canterbury Crusaders, and New South Wales Waratahs, according to SANZAAR. If Paisami completes World Rugby's tackle education programme, he may return a week early for the Waratahs game.

SANZAAR announced the decision on Tuesday, reinforcing its commitment to player safety and adherence to regulations. This incident underscores the importance of clean tackles in professional rugby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

