Left Menu

Hunter Paisami's Ban Shakes Up Rugby Reds

Queensland centre Hunter Paisami faces a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle in the Reds' win against Moana Pasifika. A judiciary upheld the red card, affecting upcoming matches against Western Force, Canterbury Crusaders, and New South Wales Waratahs. Meanwhile, fullback Jock Campbell may face time out due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 08:57 IST
Hunter Paisami's Ban Shakes Up Rugby Reds

Hunter Paisami, a standout centre for Queensland, has been sidelined for three weeks following a judiciary panel's decision to uphold a red card. The ban stems from a dangerous tackle during the Reds' match against Moana Pasifika, affecting their upcoming games significantly.

A red card was issued after Paisami made high contact with Lalomilo Lalomilo in the first half, leading to his exclusion from matches against Western Force, Canterbury Crusaders, and New South Wales Waratahs. SANZAAR confirmed the panel's decision but noted that early return could be possible through tackle education participation.

The suspension is a hurdle for the Reds, particularly with injuries sidelining other key players like fullback Jock Campbell. As the team assesses their lineup, coach Les Kiss voiced concerns over time constraints influencing their appeal decision, considering shifting team dynamics for the upcoming match against Western Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025