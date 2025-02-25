Hunter Paisami's Ban Shakes Up Rugby Reds

Hunter Paisami, a standout centre for Queensland, has been sidelined for three weeks following a judiciary panel's decision to uphold a red card. The ban stems from a dangerous tackle during the Reds' match against Moana Pasifika, affecting their upcoming games significantly.

A red card was issued after Paisami made high contact with Lalomilo Lalomilo in the first half, leading to his exclusion from matches against Western Force, Canterbury Crusaders, and New South Wales Waratahs. SANZAAR confirmed the panel's decision but noted that early return could be possible through tackle education participation.

The suspension is a hurdle for the Reds, particularly with injuries sidelining other key players like fullback Jock Campbell. As the team assesses their lineup, coach Les Kiss voiced concerns over time constraints influencing their appeal decision, considering shifting team dynamics for the upcoming match against Western Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)