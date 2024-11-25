Furry Footwear Thief Unmasked: Weasel's Shoe Stealing Spree Stuns Japan Kindergarten

A bizarre shoe-theft saga at a kindergarten in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, ended with an unexpected twist. Initially, police suspected a human culprit but were proven wrong by security footage revealing a weasel as the mischievous offender.

The furry thief had a penchant for the children's lightweight, white canvas indoor shoes. Over a few days, the weasel had stealthily gathered a total of 22 shoes, prompting the installation of security cameras at the school.

While the stolen shoes were never retrieved, the remaining footwear is now secured with nets over cubbyholes. Despite the initial shock, the kindergarten community shared a moment of relief and laughter upon identifying the playful intruder.

(With inputs from agencies.)