Radio Waves of Change: A New Era Begins in Hanle
The Indian Army inaugurated a community radio station in Hanle, Ladakh, led by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar. Managed by local RJs, the radio stations provide regional content to remote areas. Hanle also hosts the MACE observatory, highlighting India's space research achievements.
The Indian Army marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of a community radio station in Hanle, Ladakh. Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar spearheaded the event, showcasing the Army's commitment to connecting isolated communities.
These community radio stations are pivotal in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, offering entertainment and content tailored to local interests, managed by regional radio jockeys. The initiative underscores efforts to bridge communication gaps in remote regions.
Hanle, renowned for hosting the Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory, stands as a beacon of India's cosmic-ray research. As the world's highest-imaging Cherenkov telescope, MACE reflects indigenous advancements in space exploration.
