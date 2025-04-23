Explosions Rock Military Base Near Moscow: Four Injured, Hundreds Evacuated

Shells exploded at a military base east of Moscow on Tuesday, injuring four individuals and leading to the evacuation of approximately 450 people, according to the regional governor.

Alexander Avdeev, governor of the Vladimir Region, reported via Telegram that the fire, resulting from a safety violation, ignited ammunition at a Kirzhach District storage facility. The Defence Ministry confirmed the breach as the cause of the incident.

A state of emergency was enacted as local authorities collaborated with the Defence and Emergencies Ministries to ensure safety. Three of the injured are hospitalized. Unverified footage on Telegram showed a massive fireball and thick smoke, while at least 10 explosions were reported.

