Explosions Rock Military Base Near Moscow: Four Injured, Hundreds Evacuated
Shell explosions at a military base near Moscow injured four and led to evacuation of 450 people. The fire, caused by safety breaches, detonated ammunition. An emergency was declared, with authorities working to secure the area. Unverified videos showed massive flames and thick smoke clouds.
Shells exploded at a military base east of Moscow on Tuesday, injuring four individuals and leading to the evacuation of approximately 450 people, according to the regional governor.
Alexander Avdeev, governor of the Vladimir Region, reported via Telegram that the fire, resulting from a safety violation, ignited ammunition at a Kirzhach District storage facility. The Defence Ministry confirmed the breach as the cause of the incident.
A state of emergency was enacted as local authorities collaborated with the Defence and Emergencies Ministries to ensure safety. Three of the injured are hospitalized. Unverified footage on Telegram showed a massive fireball and thick smoke, while at least 10 explosions were reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
