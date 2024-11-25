Kohli's Sister Clarifies Viral Video Mix-up; India Celebrates Decisive Victory in Perth

Fans of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were buzzing with speculation that the face of their son, Akaay, had been inadvertently revealed during the India vs Australia Test match in Perth. However, this theory was debunked by Kohli's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, as she clarified through her Instagram Stories.

The mix-up arose from a viral video which showed Anushka cheering for Kohli after his magnificent century. The child seen in the video with Anushka led many to assume it was their son, Akaay. Bhawna swiftly addressed the misconception, explaining that the child was a friend's daughter.

On the cricket field, Virat Kohli's performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he ended a lean period by scoring an unbeaten century in his favored Australian conditions. His efforts played a pivotal role in India's commanding 295-run victory over Australia, gaining a 1-0 lead in the series. Kohli, acknowledging his wife Anushka's unwavering support, expressed gratitude for her presence during the match.

