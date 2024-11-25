Left Menu

Ed Sheeran's Surprise Cameo: A Lesson in Timing

Ed Sheeran interrupted Manchester United's head coach, Ruben Amorim, during a live interview, causing a brief pause in the broadcast. Sheeran later apologized, explaining it was unintentional. The incident occurred after a match between Manchester United and Ipswich, a team Sheeran supports and partially owns.

British pop star Ed Sheeran has issued a public apology after inadvertently disrupting a live television interview with Manchester United's new head coach, Ruben Amorim. The unexpected interruption happened during a Sky Sports broadcast following United's match against Ipswich Town.

Sheeran, an avid Ipswich supporter and minority stakeholder, approached analyst Jamie Redknapp to greet him, unaware of the ongoing interview. The brief pause concluded with Redknapp suggesting Sheeran 'come and say hello in a minute.' Following the mix-up, Sheeran expressed his regret on Instagram for any unintended offense.

The incident took place after Amorim's first game leading Manchester United, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Ipswich fan Sheeran celebrated his team's leveling goal, marking a memorable season opener that began with an early strike by United's Marcus Rashford.

