Kriti Sanon on Nepotism: A Candid Insight at the Film Festival

Bollywood actor and producer Kriti Sanon recently shared her perspectives on the ever-debated topic of nepotism during an engaging session at the 55th International Film Festival in Goa. Sanon, who finds herself as a self-made star in an industry often dominated by insiders, candidly discussed the uphill battles encountered by outsiders. She pointed out the significant roles that media and audiences play in perpetuating the narrative around nepotism.

In her insightful discourse, Kriti highlighted the lengthy process outsiders must endure before securing their desired opportunities. "The industry welcomed me warmly, but without a filmic pedigree, it took longer to gain traction," remarked the 'Do Patti' star. She emphasized the struggle to land coveted magazine covers and roles, asserting that perseverance and hard work eventually pay off.

Further analyzing the issue, Kriti was unequivocal in her belief that nepotism isn't solely the industry's burden. "It's a cycle perpetuated by media and audiences," she stated. Star kids receive the limelight due in part to public interest, which in turn influences industry decisions. However, Sanon remained optimistic, insisting that talent and audience connection remain the ultimate criteria for enduring success in Bollywood.

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The film, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, was released on Netflix on October 25. Notably, 'Do Patti' is a project co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon herself.

