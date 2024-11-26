Left Menu

Warren Buffett's Philanthropic Future: A Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett, the iconic investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, plans to donate 99.5% of his $150 billion fortune to a charitable trust overseen by his children. Buffett, aged 94, has designated successor trustees if needed. His extensive philanthropic efforts include substantial contributions to several family foundations and the Gates Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 01:52 IST
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, the renowned investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is taking further steps to ensure that his vast fortune will benefit charities after his passing. Buffett, 94, intends to donate 99.5% of his wealth, valuing over $150 billion, to a charitable trust managed by his daughter and two sons.

In a letter to Berkshire shareholders, Buffett revealed three potential successor trustees, noting they are familiar to his children and capable of stepping in if necessary. He expressed his desire for his children to manage all his assets and reiterated no intention to create a dynasty.

Buffett's extensive philanthropy includes a $1.14 billion donation of Berkshire stock to family foundations, adding to a $58 billion total since 2006. His commitments extend to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with 56.6% of his Berkshire shares already donated. Despite advancing age, Buffett remains active at Berkshire without plans to retire soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

