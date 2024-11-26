Harmony on Stage: Rakesh Chaurasia Mesmerizes at Jerusalem's Oud Festival

Grammy award-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia wowed the crowd at the 25th International Oud Festival in Jerusalem with his soothing and enchanting music. The audience's overwhelming appreciation was evident as they gave a standing ovation.

During the event, several 'jugalbandi' performances between Chaurasia and table maestro Pandit Kalinath Mishra kept the audience enthralled. This marked Chaurasia's fourth performance in Israel, where his uncle, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, is well-known.

The festival theme 'Music for Peace and Brotherhood' resonated with the current mood of the country, offering a needed reprieve to the Israeli audience during troubled times. The event also featured international performances, enriching the cultural ties between India and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)