Left Menu

Harmony on Stage: Rakesh Chaurasia Mesmerizes at Jerusalem's Oud Festival

Indian flautist Rakesh Chaurasia captivated Israeli audiences with his performance at the Jerusalem International Oud Festival. Accompanied by table maestro Pandit Kalinath Mishra, the concert featured several engaging 'jugalbandi' performances. The show, themed 'Music for Peace and Brotherhood', was a cultural highlight amid challenging times in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-11-2024 05:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 05:01 IST
Harmony on Stage: Rakesh Chaurasia Mesmerizes at Jerusalem's Oud Festival
  • Country:
  • Israel

Grammy award-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia wowed the crowd at the 25th International Oud Festival in Jerusalem with his soothing and enchanting music. The audience's overwhelming appreciation was evident as they gave a standing ovation.

During the event, several 'jugalbandi' performances between Chaurasia and table maestro Pandit Kalinath Mishra kept the audience enthralled. This marked Chaurasia's fourth performance in Israel, where his uncle, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, is well-known.

The festival theme 'Music for Peace and Brotherhood' resonated with the current mood of the country, offering a needed reprieve to the Israeli audience during troubled times. The event also featured international performances, enriching the cultural ties between India and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024