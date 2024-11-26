Royal Rift in Udaipur: Battle for City Palace Access

Tensions flared in Udaipur as the district administration moved to appoint a receiver to manage a contested area of the city's iconic City Palace. This action follows a dispute between supporters of Vishvaraj Singh, recently anointed as the ceremonial head of the Mewar royal family, and Arvind Singh Mewar, who controls the palace.

The conflict arose when Vishvaraj Singh, a BJP MLA and the new titular head of the erstwhile Mewar royal family, was barred from entering the palace and its associated religious sites by Arvind Singh Mewar. Arvind Singh published public notices in local newspapers announcing the potential for legal action against trespassing, which resulted in increased tensions and a heavy police presence.

Amid the turmoil, which saw clashes and injuries, authorities named Ghanta Ghar SHO Yogendra Kumar Vyas as the receiver in charge of the contested spaces. Security remains heightened as the receiver prepares to assume control of the area, and markets near the palace remain closed for security reasons.

