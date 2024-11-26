Left Menu

Royal Rift in Udaipur: Battle for City Palace Access

The district administration has appointed a receiver to manage a disputed area of Udaipur's City Palace amid conflicts between factions of the Mewar royal family. This follows the denial of entry to the new ceremonial head, Vishvaraj Singh, sparking tensions and legal warnings of trespassing from Arvind Singh Mewar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PRNewswire
  • India

Tensions flared in Udaipur as the district administration moved to appoint a receiver to manage a contested area of the city's iconic City Palace. This action follows a dispute between supporters of Vishvaraj Singh, recently anointed as the ceremonial head of the Mewar royal family, and Arvind Singh Mewar, who controls the palace.

The conflict arose when Vishvaraj Singh, a BJP MLA and the new titular head of the erstwhile Mewar royal family, was barred from entering the palace and its associated religious sites by Arvind Singh Mewar. Arvind Singh published public notices in local newspapers announcing the potential for legal action against trespassing, which resulted in increased tensions and a heavy police presence.

Amid the turmoil, which saw clashes and injuries, authorities named Ghanta Ghar SHO Yogendra Kumar Vyas as the receiver in charge of the contested spaces. Security remains heightened as the receiver prepares to assume control of the area, and markets near the palace remain closed for security reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

