Preserving Heritage: Indigo Art Auctions Unveils Inaugural Charity Event

Indigo Art Auctions is stepping into the charity arena with its inaugural auction, featuring a rare collection of artifacts and collectibles aimed at preserving India's cultural heritage.

On November 28, 2024, enthusiasts can participate in this unique online auction, which promises an expansive selection from historical treasures to extraordinary crafts.

The event highlights include signed books by legends such as Rabindranath Tagore, antique maps, and unique globes, all contributing to a noble cause by benefiting the Westwood School Museum in Rajkot, Gujarat.

