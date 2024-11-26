Tragedy at Sea: Yacht Capsizes in Red Sea Amid Rough Weather

In a devastating maritime incident, Egyptian naval forces have successfully rescued five individuals and recovered four bodies after a tourist yacht capsized in the Red Sea near Marsa Alam, officials reported Tuesday. The rescue operation continues as seven persons remain unaccounted for following the tragedy.

The unfortunate event unfolded after Sea Story, a yacht primarily used for maritime activities, sent an emergency distress signal after being hit by a massive wave amid rough weather. Survivors recount the vessel overturning rapidly, trapping some passengers inside their cabins.

The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, confirmed the identities of the five rescued survivors, including two Belgians, an Egyptian, a Swiss, and a Finnish national. Efforts to identify the recovered bodies continue, while several foreign nationals from countries such as Germany and Poland are still missing. The German foreign ministry revealed that three Germans are unaccounted for, while Poland's foreign ministry confirmed two missing citizens. The yacht had been cleared for its journey despite weather warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)