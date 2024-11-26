Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Yacht Capsizes in Red Sea Amid Rough Weather

A tourist yacht with 44 passengers capsize in the Red Sea near Marsa Alam, leading to a rescue operation. Five survivors were found and four bodies were recovered, with seven still missing. The boat faced rough weather and capsized quickly. International passengers were aboard, including those from Germany and Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:05 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Yacht Capsizes in Red Sea Amid Rough Weather
In a devastating maritime incident, Egyptian naval forces have successfully rescued five individuals and recovered four bodies after a tourist yacht capsized in the Red Sea near Marsa Alam, officials reported Tuesday. The rescue operation continues as seven persons remain unaccounted for following the tragedy.

The unfortunate event unfolded after Sea Story, a yacht primarily used for maritime activities, sent an emergency distress signal after being hit by a massive wave amid rough weather. Survivors recount the vessel overturning rapidly, trapping some passengers inside their cabins.

The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, confirmed the identities of the five rescued survivors, including two Belgians, an Egyptian, a Swiss, and a Finnish national. Efforts to identify the recovered bodies continue, while several foreign nationals from countries such as Germany and Poland are still missing. The German foreign ministry revealed that three Germans are unaccounted for, while Poland's foreign ministry confirmed two missing citizens. The yacht had been cleared for its journey despite weather warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

