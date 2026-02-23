Tragedy on the Una River: Migrant Boat Capsizes in Croatia

A tragic incident unfolded early Monday on the Una River in western Croatia, where a boat carrying migrants overturned, resulting in at least one fatality, as reported by officials.

Taking place near Hrvatska Kostajnica, close to the Bosnia border, the accident occurred as migrants attempted to cross the river in adverse weather conditions. Rescuers informed HRT state television of the unfortunate capsizing.

A Bosnian man, who was rescued, is suspected of people smuggling, revealing the persistent perils facing migrants escaping violence or poverty in their quest to reach Western Europe.