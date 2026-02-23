Left Menu

Tragedy on the Una River: Migrant Boat Capsizes in Croatia

A migrant boat capsized on the Una River in Croatia, resulting in at least one fatality. The incident occurred near the Croatian town of Hrvatska Kostajnica, bordering Bosnia. People smuggling, suspected in the case, highlights the dangers migrants face on their journey to Western Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Croatia

A tragic incident unfolded early Monday on the Una River in western Croatia, where a boat carrying migrants overturned, resulting in at least one fatality, as reported by officials.

Taking place near Hrvatska Kostajnica, close to the Bosnia border, the accident occurred as migrants attempted to cross the river in adverse weather conditions. Rescuers informed HRT state television of the unfortunate capsizing.

A Bosnian man, who was rescued, is suspected of people smuggling, revealing the persistent perils facing migrants escaping violence or poverty in their quest to reach Western Europe.

