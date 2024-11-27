Left Menu

Pushpa 2: The Rule - A Blockbuster Legacy Continues

Telugu cinema's Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna wrap up filming for 'Pushpa: The Rule' ahead of its December 5 release. Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika hinting at a potential third installment. The film, directed by Sukumar, continues the momentum of 2021's hit 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:56 IST
Pushpa 2: The Rule - A Blockbuster Legacy Continues
Allu Arjun Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu cinema icons Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have completed work on their highly awaited film, 'Pushpa: The Rule', as it prepares for a December 5 release.

Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, in the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2' also stars Fahadh Faasil, with Rashmika teasing a possible third part in the franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024