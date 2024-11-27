Pushpa 2: The Rule - A Blockbuster Legacy Continues

Telugu cinema icons Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have completed work on their highly awaited film, 'Pushpa: The Rule', as it prepares for a December 5 release.

Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, in the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2' also stars Fahadh Faasil, with Rashmika teasing a possible third part in the franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)