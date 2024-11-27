Left Menu

Godrej Professional Shines Spotlight on India's Top Stylists

Godrej Professional Spotlight is an initiative launched by Godrej Professional to provide a national platform for Indian hair stylists to showcase their talent. The program will culminate in a grand finale in Mumbai, where 30 shortlisted stylists will compete for major awards and funding.

India, home to a wide talent pool of hair stylists, is set to see an uplift in professional opportunities through a new initiative. Godrej Professional, under the banner of Godrej Consumer Products Limited, has introduced 'Godrej Professional Spotlight' to bridge gaps in access to national platforms and advanced skill-building.

Offering a significant boost to professional dreams, the initiative will recognize three gifted stylists with a chance to showcase their work on a national stage and awards of up to INR 5 lakh. The event, slated for December in Mumbai, will witness a showdown of 30 stylists, judged by industry experts like Yianni Tsapatori and Monica Bahl.

Partners like the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council will ensure all participants receive credible certification and upskill opportunities. This initiative emphasizes empowering salon professionals, including those with special abilities, ensuring the collective growth of the beauty and wellness sector.

