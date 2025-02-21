The Unfolding Trial of Hadi Matar: A Stabbing Case in the Spotlight

Hadi Matar, the man accused of stabbing famed author Salman Rushdie in 2022, opted not to testify in his own defense during his trial. On Thursday, his legal team concluded without calling any witnesses, marking a pivotal point in the Chautauqua County Court proceedings.

Prosecutors concluded their case earlier the same day after presenting a forensic expert as their final witness. Over the course of seven days, witnesses, including Rushdie himself, provided testimonies. Matar is charged with attempted murder and assault, stemming from the attack at the Chautauqua Institution that left Rushdie severely injured.

The trial, drawing intense media attention, is set to hear closing arguments soon, with jury deliberations following. Matar, known for his courtroom statements invoking political causes, is also slated for a separate trial on federal charges in Buffalo, involving alleged ties with Hezbollah.

