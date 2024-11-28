The Alaska Turkey Bomb: Delivering Holiday Cheer from the Skies

In the remote stretches of Alaska, Thanksgiving takes on a unique form as Esther Keim delivers turkeys by air to those residing off the grid.

This unconventional method, known as the Alaska Turkey Bomb, ensures that the holiday spirit reaches even the most secluded areas.

Inspired by her childhood experiences, Keim began her mission to airdrop frozen turkeys, helping families who couldn't access grocery stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)