Left Menu

The Alaska Turkey Bomb: Delivering Holiday Cheer from the Skies

In remote Alaska, Esther Keim drops frozen turkeys from a small plane, bringing Thanksgiving to those in isolated areas. Inspired by her childhood, this effort now aids many, with plans for expansion. Keim, with help and donations, continues to bring joy through her unique deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:55 IST
The Alaska Turkey Bomb: Delivering Holiday Cheer from the Skies
  • Country:
  • United States

In the remote stretches of Alaska, Thanksgiving takes on a unique form as Esther Keim delivers turkeys by air to those residing off the grid.

This unconventional method, known as the Alaska Turkey Bomb, ensures that the holiday spirit reaches even the most secluded areas.

Inspired by her childhood experiences, Keim began her mission to airdrop frozen turkeys, helping families who couldn't access grocery stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024