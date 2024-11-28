The Alaska Turkey Bomb: Delivering Holiday Cheer from the Skies
In remote Alaska, Esther Keim drops frozen turkeys from a small plane, bringing Thanksgiving to those in isolated areas. Inspired by her childhood, this effort now aids many, with plans for expansion. Keim, with help and donations, continues to bring joy through her unique deliveries.
In the remote stretches of Alaska, Thanksgiving takes on a unique form as Esther Keim delivers turkeys by air to those residing off the grid.
This unconventional method, known as the Alaska Turkey Bomb, ensures that the holiday spirit reaches even the most secluded areas.
Inspired by her childhood experiences, Keim began her mission to airdrop frozen turkeys, helping families who couldn't access grocery stores.
