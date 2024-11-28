Balancing the Price of Music: Hariharan's Take on Concert Affordability

Renowned singer Hariharan has expressed concern over the escalating prices of music concert tickets, emphasizing that tickets sold for lakhs restrict fan access. He calls for a balanced strategy from performers to maintain accessibility for admirers.

Speaking ahead of his 50-year Legacy Concert, Hariharan noted the surge in musical events across India, highlighting the demand for both high-production and affordable experiences. He advocates for the spirit of accessibility, akin to that offered by streaming services, to extend to live performances.

Hariharan, noted for his work in film music and the renowned duo Colonial Cousins, credits social media for revolutionizing artist-fan connections. Despite its potential, he advises young artists to focus on their craft, underscoring that passion and dedication, not just viral trends, ensure lasting careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)