Detained Creativity: The Arrest of Boualem Sansal

French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, known for his criticism of Islamism and the Algerian regime, has been detained in Algeria. His arrest is viewed as a crackdown on creative expression. International voices, including France and the European Parliament, demand Sansal's immediate release amidst a backdrop of rising tensions between France and Algeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:41 IST
  • Algeria

French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal has been detained in Algeria, sparking calls for his release from international figures. The 75-year-old author, a vocal critic of Islamism and the ruling Algerian regime, has been missing since leaving Paris for Algiers. This incident is the latest in a series of actions stifling creative expression in Algeria.

Sansal, whose work has previously faced censorship challenges in his home country, is celebrated for addressing controversial subjects such as authoritarianism and freedom of expression. His detention highlights the tense socio-political environment in Algeria, which has seen growing repression against writers and activists.

International pressure mounts, with France's Foreign Minister condemning the arrest and the European Parliament echoing calls for Sansal's immediate release. The arrest also comes amid heightened tensions between France and Algeria, following France's diplomatic support for Morocco regarding the Western Sahara issue, further straining bilateral relations.

