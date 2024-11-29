Left Menu

Hindustan Power's Groundbreaking Water Initiative Transforms Rural Lives

Hindustan Power, under Chairman Ratul Puri, has implemented a CSR initiative to combat water scarcity in rural Uttar Pradesh by installing hand pumps. This program, part of a broader corporate commitment, has significantly improved access to clean water and quality of life for underserved communities since 2022.

Hindustan Power, led by Chairman Ratul Puri, is making significant strides in addressing water scarcity in rural Uttar Pradesh through its innovative CSR initiative. Launched in 2022, this program installs hand pumps in water-stressed villages, ensuring clean water for thousands of underserved families.

The initiative aligns with government endeavors like the Jal Jeevan Mission, aiming to provide safe drinking water to households. With better access to water, communities are experiencing empowerment and improved resilience.

Hindustan Power's success highlights the crucial role businesses can play in tackling societal challenges and supporting sustainable development. As India continues to face water scarcity, this program serves as a model for impactful corporate social responsibility.

