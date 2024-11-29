Left Menu

Legacy of Malaysian Tycoon Ananda Krishnan: A Titan's Journey

Ananda Krishnan, a Malaysian billionaire, passed away at 86. Known for his vast business empire in telecommunications, media, and oil, he greatly contributed to Malaysia's corporate world and philanthropy. Despite legal challenges, his philanthropic efforts and contributions to economic development remain influential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:51 IST
Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan has passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind a formidable business empire.

Krishnan's vast holdings spanned sectors from telecommunications to real estate. His passing was announced by his investment firm, Usaha Tegas, who requested privacy for his family.

Krishnan was known for his contributions to nation-building and philanthropy, which have left lasting impacts on society.

