Friendships and Fights: Navigating Tides with Traditional and Modern Koli in 'Against The Tide'

Filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur captures the friendship between two Koli fishermen as they grapple with differing ambitions and dwindling marine resources in her documentary 'Against The Tide.' Through their story, she highlights the impact of climate change and the shifting societal values amidst India's transitioning landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:51 IST
Filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur's award-winning documentary, 'Against The Tide,' delves into the lives of two Koli fishermen from Mumbai, encapsulating their friendship amidst the challenges of modernity and traditionalism. The film recently won the Special Jury Award at Sundance and is streaming on MUBI India.

At its heart are Rakesh and Ganesh. Rakesh clings to traditional fishing methods, while Ganesh adopts technological advancements, sparking tensions as dwindling resources turn up the heat on their livelihoods. The film tackles climate change issues, a pressing concern masked by societal pursuits of wealth, Kaur told PTI.

Kaur's artistic journey shifted from land rights to exploring the kinship between these fishermen—a narrative she discovered accidentally. Their struggles mirror broader societal shifts in values and identity amid an evolving India, making it a compelling study for documentary enthusiasts.

