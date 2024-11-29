Left Menu

Hornbill Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza in Nagaland

The 25th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland begins December 1, featuring country partners like Wales and Japan. Celebrating cultural heritage, it impacts local economy positively and emphasizes sustainability. Events will include music, arts, and business roundtables. Environmental sustainability is a priority with efforts to reduce plastic waste at the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:49 IST
The 25th edition of Nagaland's iconic Hornbill Festival is set to begin on December 1, heralding a vibrant showcase of the state's rich cultural tapestry.

This year, the festival is spotlighted by international partnerships including Wales, the US, Japan, and Peru, alongside collaborations with Indian states Sikkim and Telangana. Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along emphasized the festival's role in promoting the state's heritage.

Held at the picturesque Naga Heritage Village, 12 km from Nagaland's capital, the festival is an economic powerhouse, generating substantial business and promoting eco-friendly practices. Despite Nagaland's dry state status, special permissions have been granted for liquor sales during the event to maintain adherence to state laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

