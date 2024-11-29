Hornbill Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza in Nagaland

The 25th edition of Nagaland's iconic Hornbill Festival is set to begin on December 1, heralding a vibrant showcase of the state's rich cultural tapestry.

This year, the festival is spotlighted by international partnerships including Wales, the US, Japan, and Peru, alongside collaborations with Indian states Sikkim and Telangana. Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along emphasized the festival's role in promoting the state's heritage.

Held at the picturesque Naga Heritage Village, 12 km from Nagaland's capital, the festival is an economic powerhouse, generating substantial business and promoting eco-friendly practices. Despite Nagaland's dry state status, special permissions have been granted for liquor sales during the event to maintain adherence to state laws.

